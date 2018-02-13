Orihuela Medieval Market attracts 100,000 visitors in three days

Despite the atrocious weather conditions suffered on the opening day, Orihuela’s Medieval Market held from 2 to 4 February, hosted more than 100,000 visitors.

This figures which were made public by Councillor Mariola Rocamora, were derived from the data collected by the Department of Festivities.

Rocamora said that she considered the numbers to be “very positive” telling the press “We had a very good influx of visitors, especially on Saturday and Sunday, reaching 100,000 people”.

“As of noon on Friday there were 300 stalls, all providing a great medieval atmosphere, confirming the town hall claim that it is one of the most important markets in Spain”.

The councillor for Tourism, Sofía Álvarez, said that visits to tourist offices had increased during the period of the market by 20% over the previous year, “while social networks and the council website also reflect an increase of visitors of 35.8%.”

Among the nationalities of foreign tourists who visited the Market the majority were British, German and Belgian.

Meanwhile Víctor Valverde, the councillor responsible for citizen security, said that the event “saw no major emergencies, everything passed by with total normality” and that the Local Police only had to act in response to one theft in the early hours of Thursday, stopping the offender and recovering the stolen merchandise.