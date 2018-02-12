2018 Social Calendar gets underway at RNA

Members of the Torrevieja branch Royal Naval Association met for their first lunch of the year at La Piazza ll at Punta Marina commercial centre, Punta Prima on January 18th.

As usual a good time was had by all, eating and socialising together in the January sunshine.

We have many more social events to look forward to in 2018 as well as our meetings at 5pm on the first Wednesday of every month in bar/restaurante El Paraiso near Carrefour in Torrevieja.

You don’t need to have served in the Royal Navy to join us and you will receive a warm welcome from this friendly crew.

To join or for more information please call Chairman Paul Edwards on 618 644 934, Vice Chairman Danny Kay on 966 71 6274 or Secretary Margaret Forshaw on 966 92 1996.