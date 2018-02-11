Lo Crispin Golf Society at Altorreal – 7th. February 2018

The Society played an Am Am stableford team game today at Altorreal. 23 members and 1 guest took to the fairways to play this format of the game, in which the best 2 stableford scores in a fourball are recorded and the Team with the best score over 18 holes are the winners etc.

The fairways and greens at Altorreal are generally in good condition, and this day was no exception. Most golfers commented that the Greens were very fast. Although the sun shone throughout the day, it remained cold all day, but nobody complained too much! After the game, as usual we returned to the Lo Crispin Tavern, where we were supplied with Tapas and a warm welcome.

The husband and wife team of Brian and Sue Smith, along with Adrian Aspbury and Bill Croft proved to be the winners on the day. In second place was the team comprised of : Brian Coultate, Mike Cutts, John Henderson, plus ‘blind partner’.

NTP on Par 3s : Hole 5 – John Henderson, Hole 8 – John Dunnion, Hole 10 – Paul Flanaghan, Hole 17 – Steve Harrington.

There were two 2s : Steve Harrington and John Henderson. Lastly, the free game raffle was won by Ray Pownall.

The next main game, an individual stableford will be at Roda on 21st. February, with the next interim game at Vistabella on 14th. February, also an individual stableford game.

Anyone interested in joining the Society or fancies playing a game as a guest should contact any Committee member, whose contact details can be found on the website.

Steve Harrington