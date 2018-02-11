Ukulele star George Formby and religious education teacher Pat Howson were engaged 57 years ago on Valentine’s Day 1961.

My Little Stick of Blackpool Rock icon Formby popped the question to Pat on her 36th birthday, where they held a celebration in Waddington, Lancashire.

Formby died of a heart attack, aged 56, in Preston, in March 1961. Pat Howson died, aged 46, in November 1971, and was buried at Preston Cemetery.

Her biography, ‘Formby’s Lost Love’, by author Andrew Atkinson is available by contacting lancashiremedia@gmail.com