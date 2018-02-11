Captains curse is broken

On Friday 9th February Montgo GS played their first medal competition of the year sponsored by Tom Atkinson. Following a much needed deluge the course is looking very green and vibrant. A cold, damp start gave way to an increase in temperature with a correlating increase in putting speed as the sun dried out the greens.

This gave rise to some pretty tough play and as a consequence only eight players managed a gross score under the magic 100. However just 3 net points separated the top 12 players reflecting how well the handicap system works.

Top of the pile was Ros fletcher with a net 77 piping Patrick Lynch on countback into second place. Third and fourth was also a countback battle with our freshly minted Vice Captain taking third spot with a net 78 and Steve Crossan missing out on a prize in fourth place also with a net 78.

Three NTPs were available and these were won on the third by Shaun O´Gorman, on the sixteenth by Ian Bonser, and the NTP in 2 on the fifth by Dennis Hammond with a very impressive 3.79m. The difficulty of the greens meant no coveted montgo balls were given out.

Our Captain was relieved to finally get a game under her belt following three cancellations since her “inauguration” and merrily tore up her resignation letter.

Next weeks game will be a Valencian Greensomes which is a new format for Montgo. However each flight will have a copy of the rules of play as will the playlist email so I urge you all to read this carefully. Our sponsors for next week are Glen and Georgie Turner.