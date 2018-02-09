Eurogolf Monthly Stableford and Tuesday Toffs

On Thursday 8th February Eurogolf played their monthly stableford off the plates and the results were Cat 1 1st Arty Crammon 36 c/b 2nd Bob Buckeridge 36 3rd Felix Mallon 36 Cat 2 1st Glo Manning 35 c/b 2nd Carin Van De Kruijs 35 3rd Jim Weston 34 Cat 3 1st Monique Reeve 40 2nd Phyllis Venables 36 3rd Bob Adkins 34 Cat 4 1st Jean Goodwin 34 2nd Liz Roberts 29

NTP´s 5th Arty Crammon 11th Bill Martin 12th in 2 Bob Buckeridge 15th Tommy Cotegrave 17th Ian Pegg Best front 9 Claire Daye-Gretton 20 Best back 9 Jan Shorley 21 February Stableford winner Monique Reeve Football draw Colin Daye-Gretton Lauraine Walker Jenny Cheetham Franco Gentili and Jean Jackson

Tuesday Toffs

On Tuesday 6th February Toffs played their weekly stableford competition and.the results were Cat 1 (0-15) 1st John Kirkwood 37 2nd Pino Perito 36 3rd Arty crammon 35 Cat 2 (16-22) 1st Albert Cowley 37 2nd Clive Horne 36 3rd Dave Nicholls 32 Cat 3 (23-28) 1st David Horne 36 2nd Dianne Bailey 28 3rd Morag Turner 28 Cat 4 (29+) 1st Jean Goodwin 26 2nd Sharon Cotgrave 20 3rd Sue Pegg 19 CBA -2

Overall Toffs winner Albert Cowley Best front 9 John Barraclough 19 Best back 9 Gary Grierson 19 NTPs 5th Pete Cleaver 11th Glo Manning 12th in 2 Arty Crammon 15th Bert Lawson 17th Jan Shorley Football draw Alan Venables Martin Welsh Monique reeve Sharon Cotgrove and Jean Goodwin.

If you would like to play at La Marquesa Tuesdays and Thursdays with one of the largest societies on the Costa Blanca please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk.