SMGS at Las Ramblas. February 7th, 2018

On a day when Katarina Witt, John Curry and Robin Cousins, amongst others, would have been at home on the Las Ramblas greens (not merely slick but icily fast and unstoppable), 35 members and 8 guests took on the perfectly described marmite course (you either love it or hate it) of Las Ramblas.

The majority probably hated it as they trudged up the clubhouse steps. A cold strong breeze didn’t help in the battle against what is a complicated course, but the greens were verging on unplayable for many, the most important element reflected in the scoring.

Only the ever-consistent Darren Hancock neared playing to his handicap (6) with 34 points, the next best being Scotty Phillips (16) with 32. A special mention for Russell Bailey’s attempt to the 12th, a long par 3, where he ended up a mere 6 inches from the pin, and for Carmel McCann, the only lady playing, who won her category.

The day’s results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category: 4th Norman Padmore (23), 3rd Mike Inns (27), 2nd Paul Cobain (28), and 1st Carmel McCann (30)

Silver Category: 4th Brian Mulligan (24 on CB), 3rd Paul Kavanagh (24 on CB), 2nd Ken Flaherty (25), and 1st Scotty Phillips with 32 points

Gold Category: 4th Norman Cahill (27), 3rd Robin Eastman (29), 2nd John Osborne (30), and 1st Darren Hancock with 34 points.

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s (open to all) went to Adrian Roberts (hole 6), Peter Cuniff (10), Russell Bailey (12) and John Osborne (14).

The Abacus was won once again by Norman McBride

The Best Guest prizes went to winner Barry Lane (31) and runner-up Declan McGuire (26 on CB) who have both signed up to subsequent membership

Our thanks go to the staff at Las Ramblas for their contribution to the day.

Next week we will be at Hacienda de Riquelme.