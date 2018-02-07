San Javier Golf Society “Captain’s Charity Day” competition.

La Serena Golf, on Monday 5th February:

As usual we had a fantastic attendance for our annual Captain’s Charity Day at La Serena Golf. This year’s charity was HAH (Help at Home), chosen by Captain Paul Hamlin and what a very worthy cause it is! It was a great day’s golf with some superb performances but the real winners were HAH, with a donation from us of 400 euros after the game.

Massive thanks to everyone involved in organising, donating and helping another successful San Javier Golf Society event, with special mentions being due to our committee and to La Serena Golf Club for their help and generosity. You can visit the HAH (Help at Home) website at www.helpathome.es

Winners on the day were: 1st place and winners of the Captain’s Charity Trophy: Steph Brooke and Less Whall with 70 points, 2nd: Ian Price and Frank Murphy with 65 points, 3rd: Peter Ashton and Ty Williams also with 65, 4th: Jim Moffatt and Daz Hancock also with 65 and 5th: Richard Lovering and Wayne Williams with 63 points. It’s worthwhile pointing out that all the above winners (without exception) donated their winnings back into the charity pot!

Nearest the pins were won by David Archer, Richard Lovering, Les Whall and Frank Murphy. The gross 2 (for 50 euros) was not won and will roll on to our next game, which is an individual stableford qualifier competition at the new 18 holes layout of Vistabella Golf, teeing off at 09:00am on Wednesday 21st February. Full details will be emailed to all members.

Payday will be on Saturday 17th February in the bar area of La Serena Club House, between 11:00am and 12:00. For further information on our society, to play as a guest, or to join, please phone Barry Beale on +34 649 245 889 or look at our website at www.sanjaviergolfsociety.co.uk and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sanjaviergolfsociety

Attached is a photo of the trophy winning pair: Steph and Les, receiving their silverware from our Captain Paul Hamlin, assisted by representatives from the HAH (Help at Home) Charity.