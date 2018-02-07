El Plantio 2 Golf Society

Having just returned from the Arctic Wastes of the UK, I was quite unprepared for the similar conditions faced by the 18 members competing in the Team Joker competition on the 6th February, which accounted for the lower than normal score of the winning teams, as the ball did not seem to travel well in the atmosphere. Fortunately, conditions improved for the 2nd nine holes, which allowed for better scoring.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 1 – Alan Janes, Hole 6 – Dave Swann. 3rd Place, John Burke, Maggie Edwards, Dave Southwell – 90 points. 2nd Place, Ray Housley, Gary Needham, Bryan Watson – 93 points. 1st Place, Dave Swann, Allen Robinson, Chris Linathan – 97 points.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

David Swann