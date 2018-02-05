The Med Bar Golf Society, El Raso,

On a lovely winters morning of we went to Altorreal full of hope for a good day out. Weather was overcast but not a hint of rain, although for some members it was still a bit chilly. Looking at the score cards, it was clear that some members took longer to warm up than others!

Scores on the day were below average, but never mind we all enjoyed ourselves. The majority of the course was in good condition except for a few greens and tee boxes but what do you expect for this time of the year

Results for this outing: Gold and overall winner with 32 points was Andrew Drinkall, Runner up, Peter List

Silver division winner with 30 points – Martin Morgan, Runner up – Tony Alcock

Best guest on the day – John Mc Adams – 33 points

Nearest the pins on par 3`s: Dennis Newman, Phil Harris, Bob mc Dermont & Peter List, Nearest pin in 2 on par 4: Eric Owens, Nearest the pin in 3 on par 5: nada

2`s pot was not won, so will be carried forward, Football card winners: Dennis Newman & Jeff Ellis

Thanks to Steve and his staff at the med bar and bistro, our next outing is at Vistabella on 13/2/18

Anyone wishing to join our society is welcome and we can either be contacted by e-mail at: medbargolf2016@gmail.com or pop into the bar where all details can be left and we will get in touch with you