Eurogolf Monthly Medal and Toffs

On Thursday 1st February Eurogolf played their monthly medal off the plates and the result were Cat 1 1st Arty Crammon 72 2nd Tommy Cotgrove 72 3rd Bill Martin 73 Cat 2 1st Ian Pegg 71 2nd Carin Van De Kruijs 75 3rd Debbie Weedon 76 Cat 3 1st Jeff Lynch 62 2nd John Hill 73 3rd Terry Sayers 74 Cat 4 1st Franco Gentili 77 2nd Jean Goodwin 80

Congratulations to this months medal winner Jeff Lynch with an amazing 62 NTP´s 5th Steve Sayers 11th Chris Stanley 12th in 2 Bill Martin 15th David Gregson 17th Arty Crammon Best front 9 Ken Brett 34 Best back 9 Duane James 35 Best guest Alfie Evans 80 Football draw Bev Fairhurst John Barraclough Bob Adkins Debbie Weedon and Peter Sanderson Captains Cava Lauraine Walker and Liz Roberts

Tuesday Toffs

On Tuesday 31sr January Toffs played their weekly stableford competition and.the results were .Cat 1 (0-15) 1st Tony Forbes 36 c/b 2nd David Gregson 36 3rd Bill Martin 35 Cat 2 (16-22) 1st Robin Richards 37 2nd Albert Cook 34 3rd Gary Grierson 33 Cat 3 (23-28) 1st David Horne 34 2nd Bev Fairhurst 31 3rd David Valentine 30 Cat 4 (29+) 1st Cindi Green 29 2nd Franco Gentili 26 c/b 3rd Frances Buckeridge 26

Overall Toffs winner Robin Richards Best front 9 Felix Mallon 21 Best back 9 Pete Gartside 20 NTPs 5th Gary Grierson 11th Sue Gillett 12th in 2 Dave Nicholls 15th Glyn Roberts 17th Caryn Van de Kruijs Football draw Francis Buckeridge Fred Reeve Gary Grierson Linda Lynch and Clive Horner. If you would like to play at La Marquesa with Eurogolf Tuesdays and Thursdays please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk.