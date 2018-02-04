Captain’s Drive – In results from Alicante Jan 31 – Stableford

Again another lovely day at Alicante for this year’s Captain’s Drive In – 24 Orba Warblers turned up to witness Captain Sylvia drive off on the first Tee then went on to play a Stableford competition.

Present and Past Captains made up the first four-ball and the course was in relatively good condition. Unfortunately, we were all confide to cart paths with our buggies and try as we may to keep the ball near the paths, we still had a lot more walking to do as a result of this ruling.

In Division 1 – Allan Wilson makes it a Double Win – not only taking 1st. place with 32pts. but also guessing correctly the length on Captain’s drive. In 2rd. place was past captain David Knight and in 3rd. was David French – both on c/b also with 32pts.

In Division 2 – Rosemary Edwards, in fine form comes in with 36pts., and is now playing off 21.4. Another two equally talented ladies came in 2nd. and 3rd. – Barbara Pollitt and Jan Wilson with 32pts. and 31pts. respectively.

There was 2 NTP’s : Hole 3 – Michael Morley and Hole 17 – Andy Loeber. Two 2’s were recorded : Hole 3 – Vicki Loeber and Hole 8 – David Knight.

Derek Gray won the Football Card with Swansea.

Next week, February 14 we are are at El Bosque for the Valentines Cup. First Tee Time 10:00am so please arrive by 9:15am for registration. Guests are welcome subject to space availability and Current Handicap certificate. To book, please contact Michael Taylor on mjt@stylespms.com or phone 639 242 896.