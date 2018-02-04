Brits wanting to move to Spain may have another 19 months to make up their minds

Brits who want to move and live in Spain may have another nineteen months to make the transition before the new red tape and post-Brexit rules are enforced.

The deadline is set to be 29th March 2019 at 11pm but Brits could now have until December 2020 to make the move following a statement by the EU which said that more time was needed to help the British exit from the bloc.

“According to the EU position, during the transition period the whole of the EU acquis (accumulated legislation) will continue to apply to the UK as if it were a member state.

“All existing EU regulatory, budgetary, supervisory, judiciary and enforcement instruments and structures will also apply, including the competence of the European Court of Justice.”

The British government have not yet agreed the new deadline so anyone planning to make the move to Spain should consider doing so sooner rather than later.

