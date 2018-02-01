Former Irish Taoiseach to lead St Patricks Day on Cabo Roig

The Cabo ROIG ST PATRICK DAY PARADE committee are delighted to have secured the services of former Irish Taoiseach, Brian Cowan, as Grand Marshall at this year’s parade. Brian Cowen was first elected to the Dail in 1984. He served in a number of ministerial posts including labour, Energy, Transport, Health, Finance and as deputy leader from 2002 till 2008.

He served as head of the Irish government from 2008 till 2011.

This is a major coup for Cabo Roig and the Costa Blanca to have him as our Parade Marshall for this year’s parade.

Joining him will be Frank Fahy, a former minister in the In the Irish Government, who was instrumental in securing the participation of the former leader of the Irish government. Frank represent the people of Galway from 1982 till 2011 and served as minister. He served in a number of junior posts in the Irish Government and also served as a senior minister at the department of Marine and Natural resources.

lso in attendance will be Martin Quinn, former Mayor of Galway City, and Paudge Connolly who represented Cavan Monaghan constituency in Dail Eireann from 2002 to 2007. At the moment Paudge is a local County Councillor for the County of Monaghan. There will also be a number of other personalities attending the parade which we will let you know at a later date.

The Parade this year falls on a Saturday and is sure to be the biggest yet. This year the parade will start at 2pm as there are a number of big Rugby matches on that evening. In the run up to the parade the organising committee will be hosting a number of events including race night which will be held in O’Riordans Irish bar in Cabo Roig, a golf classic organised by the Trinity. Milos Irish bar are organising a Ladies day for which the dress code is sparkle and shine, starting at 6pm on the 13th March.

There will be food served throughout the night, live music, a raffle and prizes together with a a stunning salsa extravaganza. Contact Mary for more information on 634 054 946. Mary will be also be organising a fun walk on Tuesday the 13th February, entry fee 10€ per person. It will start and finish at O’Riordans bar.

Other bars and restaurants are also organising events of which we will let you know at a later date. A very successful bowling day was organized by Smiling Jacks where over 50 people took part. Our thanks to Ger for the day.

Also a very special thanks to Councillor Sofia Alvarez of the Orihuela town hall who is a great help to the committee and who is working very hard with all the councillors to make sure that this is the best parade on the Orihuela Costa.

Local business, clubs, charities, groups and organisations are warmly invited to participate in the parade the organisers are keen to remind people that there are prizes for the best floats, 500€ for the best float, 300 for second and 200 for third.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade, which takes place on the 17th of March at 2pm, should call Jimmy on 603 114 896 or Richie on 637 490 937 or drop around to the Trinity Bar on Cabo Roig strip.

For information on forthcoming fundraising events and the parade itself check the Facebook page, simply search Facebook for St Patrick day parade Cabo Roig Spain and like the page.

Over the next few weeks the committee will let you know any further information on future developments.