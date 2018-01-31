Pego Golf Society Stableford Competition Played At Oliva Nova 

On a morning when we were due to play golf at Oliva Nova, it was very cold, with the bottom temperature at 08.00 between 3 and 5 degrees centigrade. The sun eventually came through after about one hour’s play, to warm our bodies, and in the end it was a perfect day to play this lovely game.

We were playing a Stableford competition, and the 39 members were joined by only two guests, and they were Carla Chaszczewski (A good Scottish name) and Jim Hayward. The competition itself was played with two divisions for handicap

In the competition, the results for Division 1 were as follows:-

1st Place Shaun O’Gorman 37 Points playing off 5.4 Handicap. 2nd Place Terence Moore 37 Points playing off 11.2 Handicap, 3rd Place Brian Barden 34 Points playing off 16.8 Handicap

Results for Division 2 were as follows

1st Place Johnny Evans 27 Points playing off 20.1 Handicap, 2nd Place Angus Muir 27 Points playing off 19.9 handicap, 3rd Place Graham Haslam 27 Points playing off 25.8 Handicap

All very close with both scores in division 1 the same, and all three scores in Division 2 the same

Nearest the pin at Hole No 5 with their second shot was Danny Herron with 2.3 meters, and at hole number 16, nearest the pin was Bill Pike at 5.74 meters.

There was only one person with a two today and that was by Marin Gates, and he had two of them. One at the third and another one at the 11th and lipped the hole at 16 for what would have been three two’s.

The Balls in the water competition, was won today by Jean Taylor, and the amount of balls in the water this week was 103.

There was a card draw as it was the birthday last week of Stella Fox, and the prize was a big jar of Homemade Marmalade made by Stella herself.

Just to add a bit of fun, it was won by Ian Robertson, only fitting to a Scotsman, with Roberson’s Marmalade

Next week, we have the Pego Putter , which is a Bogey competition in Pego Golf Society, a major trophy in our eyes, so should you want to join us at Pego, please contact Penny Barden at pegohandicapsec@gmail.com, and we would love to see you.

David Phillips, Captain