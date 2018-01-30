Why we think January is anything but dry…

New year, new you? While some may be ditching bad habits for better routines, Cult Furniture is looking ahead to this season’s hottest trends. Well, we’re actually looking back…

Taking it back to the swinging decade of the ‘70s, it’s all plush velvet, cocktail chairs and oversized lampshades. Packed full of everything you need to feel like you’ve taken a trip through a time machine, Cult’s latest drop of must-have furniture and extraordinary accessories will immediately up the style levels of any space. The Moda velvet chair and the Melvin sofa collection come right at the top of the wish list thanks to their unique designs, sure to steal the show whether it’s for the home or the office.

Don’t just take our word for it, have a look at what one of our favourite bloggers think about this sought-after style before you make up your mind.

“Velvet came into its own in 2017 and I’d like to think that it will only increase in popularity in 2018, especially when it comes to sofas and chairs. It’s such a luxurious fabric that works incredibly well in both bright, bold colours such as indigo and forest green, as well as pastels shades. But if you can’t see yourself reclining on a gorgeous velvet sofa, how about opting for a fabulous footstool instead?”

This post is also available in: Spanish