Specsavers Opticas raises over €6,000 for deaf-blind people

Optical group Specsavers have announced that they have raised €6,107.30 for the charity Fundación ONCE para la Atención de Personas con Sordoceguera (FOAPS) between July and December 2017. José Ángel Moral-Tajadura, Retail and Business Development Manager for Specsavers Spain presented a cheque to Marcelo Rosado, ONCE representative for Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla and José Miguel Luque Gómez, Director of ONCE for the areas of Málaga, Córdoba y Melilla at the ONCE offices in Malaga.

This will fund 407 hours of interpreting for deaf and blind people in Spain in 2018. As well as funds, the campaign raised awareness of the issues that the deaf-blind face and the excellent work that FOAPS does. Specsavers are delighted to have been able to support the charity in this way.

FOAPS is a charitable organisation formed in 2007 by leading Spanish charity ONCE to develop programmes to help deaf-blind people. They are particularly interested in helping with education and employment, improving the quality of life and encouraging integration and development. FOAPS provide interpreters, who can help the deaf-blind communicate and interact with the world.

FOAPS’ Director Esther Requena Olea expressed her gratitude by saying “We would like to say thank you for the 6,107€ donated by Specsavers Opticas to the Fundación ONCE para la Atención de Personas con Sordoceguera (FOAPS) which will fund interpreters to allow them to continue their important work.

This generous donation will fund 407 hours of assistance which will benefit the 400 people that we support in Spain.” Requena added, “FOAPS wants to sincerely thank you for your collaboration and hope that we can continue this work in the future, as your support in raising awareness of deaf-blindness and funds for this important cause has been very valuable.”

To find out more about FOAPS visit www.foaps.es to find your nearest Specsavers Opticas visit www.specsavers.es