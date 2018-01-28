Wild and Windy at La Finca !

Today the TPGS visited a very windy La Finca, the course was as usual in excellent condition but the weather made it very difficult to play.

The best lady was won by Margaret Woodall with 15pts, the best guest was Tom Cornwall with 25pts and the worst score was Gordi who came in with 11pts as usual he gets to enjoy a fine bottle of wine.

The NTP’S where won by Tony “Hi ho” Smale who also took the 2’s pot, Barry Lane, John Peters, Bib Price and Kev Adamson. The silver division was won by Brian McFenty with 24pts. Ian Woodall and Bob Price came 2nd and 3rd. Kev Harmiston came 3rd with 27pts (pretty good of scratch!)

Phil de Laceup continues his fine run of form with 30pts but Kevin O’Bird was a clear winner of the gold division with 32pts.

Our next game is Captain’s Day on Feb 9th at Villamartin which has completely sold out. Please check out our website www.theplazagolfsociety.com for future fixtures.