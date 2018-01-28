Tricky wind a leveller for El Rancho Pintos

El Rancho Bowls Club.

Monday morning found the Pintos playing host to Emerald Isle Neptunes, a cracking morning with a tricky wind that proved to be a great leveller. A good match was had by all and the bowling was pretty even, as was the result in the end. Both teams taking 3 rinks with the Pintos winning the overall shots by a just 14 shots, a fair result and good fun.

In the afternoon the Raiders entertained the eagles from Vistabella and although they only won one rink and drew another, with 2 close defeats. We do have a few young players and a couple of raw bowlers in the team; therefore I think it was a good effort. All that matters is that the game is fun for all and encouraging for our newer bowlers.

Tricia Elsam, John Richards and Mick Ager 8-26. Lesley Day, Denise Morgan and Bob Morgan 17-14. Dolly Ford, David Baker and Tony Robinson 13-15. Bob Day, Gill Bartlett and Bob Easthope 14-20. Marion Haynes, Gary Dunstone and Malc Elmore 16-16. Sheila Cox, Dave Haynes and Mike Cox 15-18.

On Friday morning with in very tricky conditions the broncos travelled to La Siesta to take on the Golds and came away with 2 rinks, which is always a good away result.

Meanwhile the Mustangs were at home to San Luis Golds, a particularly vicious wind made the line difficult to gauge with consecutive bowls taking totally differing roads, but in the end, with 4 of the rinks being within 2 shots, the match was drawn.

Mustangs taking 2 rinks to Golds 3 with one drawn and Mustangs taking the shots 107-87, a good result against a strong team. Diane Yates, Keith Cunningham and Bob Taylor 17-18. Judy Foley, Malc Sykes and Bob Morgan 18-12. Geoff Jones, Jane Hamill and Stew Hamill 16-16. Henry Ryder, Sheila Cooper and Carolyn Harris 14-16. Ann Taylor, Shirley Edwards and Jim Taylor 29-11. Irene Thomson, Jim Gracie and Eddie Thomson 13-14 .

