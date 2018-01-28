San Javier Golf Society “Individual Stableford Qualifier” 

Lo Romero Golf, on Wednesday 24th January:

Another “full house” for a great day’s golf with the society at the fabulous Lo Romero course, which looked a little odd due to the iconic 18th island green being drained of water from the surrounding lake for maintenance.

Perfect sunny conditions and some great golf played, with almost everyone scoring well. The winners on the day were: Division 1: First was Steve Branston with 38 points, Second – Jim Moffatt on 37, Third – Paul Newman with 36. In Division 2: First was Mick Hardy with 38 points, Second – Clyde Sandry on 34, Third – Captain Paul Hamlin on 33.

In Division 3: First was John Hillier with 40 points, Second – Sandra Twentyman on 38 and Third – Jeff Belt also with 38. Nearest the pins were won by David Archer, John Hillier and Eric Woolams. The gross 2 (for 50 euros) was not won and will roll on to our next game, which is a team “Dusty Bin” competition at La Serena, teeing off at 13:00pm on Monday 29th January.

Full details will be emailed to all members. Payday will be on Saturday 27th January in the bar area of La Serena Club House, between 11:00am and 12:00. For further information on our society, to play as a guest, or to join, please phone Barry Beale on +34 649 245 889 or look at our website at www.sanjaviergolfsociety.co.uk and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sanjaviergolfsociety