Old ‘uns keep La Marina Merlins in the game

La Marina Report by Barry Latham

Two different results gave two different reactions to begin this week. In the Enterprise Division the Explorers wended their way over to the Emerald Isle to play the Titans and they were far too strong for us with the final result being 11-3 to them. We did have one rink that drew and they were Peter Parsons, Kathy Manning and Maureen Kidd. Alex Whyte, Mike Smith and Margaret McLaughlin did very well to win 21-15 and in the end the overall score was quite close.

On the other hand in the Discovery Division the Pathfinders found their way over to the Emerald Isle as well to face the Moonrakers and they eclipsed them by 12-2. All but one rink won and I’m not allowed to say who they were. But the following won Dave Taylor, Berni Carr and Paul Tregoing won 21-12 followed by Alan Castle, Mike Brain and Mo Taylor with 20-12. John Morgan, Arthur Cronk and Jeff Collins did well with a 21-12 win and John Withers, George Furzer and Barbara Forshaw came away with a 19-10 victory. Wait for it, Sue Daniels, Garth Slater and Martin Butler won 30-5. Brill.

Winter League turned up at Quesada who were fourth in the league and we had a great match with it finishing six all. The three winning rinks were Don Fowkes with Mike Stone, Jean Fowkes and Mo Taylor who won 22-12. Then Dave Taylor, Mike Smith, Barbara Forshaw and Janet Parsons won a close game 14-11 and even closer were Barry Latham, Pete Parsons, Wendy Latham and Dave O’Sullivan who won on the last end by one. Okay so I was last again but luckily I didn’t have to bowl my last wood.

Come the Friday, come the change in the weather. Got to San Luis to play the Tigers and it was cold and windy but the Merlins had a fine game winning three rinks and just losing the overall shots. Someone only just got caught with losing two jacks off the rink and also bowling two wrong bias. I wouldn’t dare mention any names as I might not ever get a lift again. Two fairly close rinks were won by Alan Castle, Steve Hindle and Barbara Forshaw 16-10 and Barry and Wendy Latham and Jean Tregoing 17-13.

The old uns did very well winning quite comfortably 21-9 so well done Bill Jones, Dave McGraw and Reg Jackson. The Ospreys played at home against the Vistabella Picadors and had a great win by ten points. Alex Whyte, Jim Reeves and Kathy Manning had a fierce fight and ended up winning 15-14.

Another winning by one shot and the same score was Peter Parsons, Mike Stone and Carol Smith. Don Fowkes and Shirley Hadaway had good wins. Don played with his wife, Jean and Janet Parsons 27-10 while Shirley had help from Phil Pape and Margaret Finlayson 23-11. Top of the shop were Tom Spencer, Cliff Rawlinson and Ann Stone 40-12. Not many rinks do that…ever. Marvellous.