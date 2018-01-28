‘Mike Probert talks Golf (Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services).

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Golf Course Review – Font Del Llop

Nestling in a high sided valley close to the town of Aspe is a wonderful golf course called Font del Llop, which literally translated from ‘old’ Spanish means Wolf’s watering hole.

To find this excellent golf course from Torrevieja follow the AP7/A7 motorway in the direction of Alicante and take the A31 exit towards Madrid and Montforte del Cid and stay on this road as far as the exit for Aspe (CV847).Take the exit off the roundabout in the direction of Aspe and the course is signposted on your left after 3.5km and the clubhouse itself is approx 2km from this entrance.

The clubhouse is a wonderfully restored building which used to belong to the land owner and his family and incorporates the pro-shop, locker rooms, conference rooms and restaurant. As you would expect from the pro-shop you can hire buggies, electric trolleys, pull trolleys and golf clubs. The course has good practise facilities with a driving range, chipping green and putting green.

This course was designed by Blake Stirling and Marco Martin includes five par 5’s and five par 3’s and measures 5,814 metres (6,395 yards) off the yellow tees and 4,800 metres (5,280 yards) from the ladies red tees. The course blends naturally into the local scenery and the main feature of the course is a small river (formerly used in beer production) which runs through the course and which inter-links five ponds positioned to catch any errant shots.

Although not overly long by modern standards this course has to be handled and managed well by all standards of golfer, particularly on the opening five holes which are ‘tight’ and which ‘squeeze’ you and my advise would be to put away the driver on these holes and use a small wood or hybrid club and hit the ball ‘where you can see it’ rather than letting loose with the ‘big dog’.

After these opening holes the course ‘opens up’ a little to give the golfer some relief and I particularly liked the 491 metre (yellow tees) par 5 9th hole which raises gently up hill but allows you the options of playing ‘right’ or ‘left’ of the water hazard that runs the length of the fairway up to the green.

On the back nine holes the course finishes rather uniquely with a sequence of par 5, par 3, par 3 and finally par 5 with the final hole somewhat summarising all that you have seen over the previous 17 holes and i would strongly advise that whether you are a tourist or a resident you simply must add this course to your playing schedule.

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €108 Two Players and Buggy Alicante €114 Two Players and Buggy Altorreal €90 Two Players and Buggy Bonalba €100 Two Players and Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €86 Two Players and Buggy El Plantio €112 Two Players and Buggy (after 12pm) Font Del Llop €86 Two Players and Buggy La Finca €128 Two Players and Buggy La Marquesa €45 Single Green Fee La Serena €112 Two Players and Buggy Las Colinas €144 Two Players and Buggy Las Ramblas €104 Two Players and Buggy Lo Romero €136 Two Players and Buggy New Sierra Golf €95 Two Green Fees and Buggy Roda €120 Two Players and Buggy Villamartin €110 Two Players and Buggy Villaitana Poniente €57 Single Green Fee and Buggy Vistabella €86 Two Players and Buggy

