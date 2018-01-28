Meteors run out of steam at Vistabella

San Miguel Bowls Club by Pat McEwan

In the SABA Enterprise league, the PULSARS were at home to San Luis Klingons winning on 2 rinks, gaining 4 points. Well played by Pat McEwan, Jan Farmer, Dave McEwan 18-13: Ken Hope, Sue Milner, Ron Nairey 21-9. Shots were close 92 to 96.

The METEORS were away to Vistabella Drivers only managing to win one rink. A very close game by Margaret Patterson, Ian Rogers, Gary Raby winning 19-18, well done. Shots were 87 to 119.

The WINTER LEAGUE managed to draw 6 all, away at Emerald Isle winning on 2 rinks but getting the shots 77 to 71. Well played by Alan Patterson, Dave Greenland, Gail & Fred Willshire 21-9; Cliff Plaisted, Len Rudge, Gary Raby, Lynn Greenland 21-11.

In the Southern League the COUGARS had a great result winning 10 points to 4 away at Emerald Isle against the Claymores. Very well played by Barry Jones, Jim Jarvie, Mick Rogers 16-9: Bob Nesbitt, Bob Graham, Rosamond Stockell 21-10: Stan North, Bill Knight, Bob Donnelly 21-10: Bill Reeves, Val Davis, Alan Dobie 25-14. Barbara Scottherns teams had hard lines losing by 1 shot. Shots were 116 to San Miguel 81 to Emerald Isle.

The JAGUARS also had a good result winning 10-4 at home against Vistabella Lanzadors. Great bowling by Paul Thomas, Ron Nairey, Alan Campbell 34-11; Alan Booth, Dave Young, John Staden 19-11; Ann Young, Pat & Dave McEwan 19-16; Paul Hayward, Janet Thomas, Eddie Cowan 19-11. Total shots 114 to SM, 89 to VB. It was a bitter cold wind and Eddie Cowan was wearing shorts!!!!!!

A reminder for your diary; On Tuesday 13th February, there will be no club morning due to the Premier 20 Semi Final being played – the Club morning has been changed to Wednesday 14th.

Get your names down for the Valentines Competition, drawn pairs, on the 10th & 11th February.

The four nations takes place on the 11th February, Scotland V Wales at La Siesta and England V Ireland at San Luis, morning games.

Club mornings are still taking place on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 0945 for 1015. WASPS on Wednesday afternoons, come along for 1.30, €5 for an afternoons bowling, use of shoes and woods, and tuition if required.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club, please contact the President Rosamond Stockell, telephone 965329778 or Secretary Pat McEwan, telephone 966714257.