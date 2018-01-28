Marabu Golf Society at Font del Llop on 25th January 2018.

In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this month’s meeting a group of 20 players visited the established course at Font Del Llop taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was beautiful and the course in good condition but with some difficult tight pin positions.

The winning scores on the day were as follows: 1st – Steve Davey – 37 points, 2nd – Brian Smith – 35 points, 3rd – Bill Fantom – 34 points, 4th – Mike Probert – 34 points

Nearest the Pins – Mike Probert (2),Steve Hanaway,George Mercer & Brian Smith

Dog of a Day – Danny Wheatley, Best Guest – Mark Steel – 35 points, Best Front Nine – Tony Ollier – 17 points, Best Back Nine – Rod Allen – 17 points, Footbal Card – Rod Allen

After the game we returned to Leaf’s Restaurant, which is located at Pueblo Brava, Quesada for a welcome meal prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.

Our next interim fixture is at Altorreal on 8th February 2018 followed by the society day at Vistabella on 22nd Februray 2018.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.