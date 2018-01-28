Eurogolf Presidents Putter and Tuesday TOFFS

On Thursday 25th January Eurogolf played a stableford off the blocks for the Presidents Putter Trophy.

The results were Cat 1 1st Pino Perito 39 c/b 2nd Bob Buckeridge 39 3rd Karen Simpson 39 Cat 2 1st Steve Sayers 37 c/b 2nd Gary Grierson 37 3rd Bob Adkins 36 Cat 3 1st Kevin Bonser 41 2nd Morag Turner 39 3rd David Valentine 38 Cat 4 1st Frances Buckeridge 25 2nd Gill Gordon 21 3rd Franco Gentili 20

NTP´s 5th John Barraclough 11th Bob Buckeridge 12th in 2 Linda Lynch 15th Bert Lawson 17th David Valentine Best front 9 John Barraclough 22 Best back 9 Ken Enever 22 Football draw Pete Gartside Ken Enever David Valentine Gary Grierson and Karen Simpson. President Debbie Weedon was pleased to present overall winner Kevin Bonser with the trophy and a bottle of Cava.

TUESDAY TOFFS

On Tuesday 23rd January Toffs played their weekly stableford competition in perfect conditions for golf and some good scores were recorded.

The results were .Cat 1 (0-15) 1st Fred Reeve 39 2nd Bill Martin 38 c/b 3rd John Kirkwood 38 Cat 2 (16-22) 1st Debbie Weedon 40 2nd Martin Welsh 38 3rd Glenn Roberts 38 Cat 3 (23-28) 1st Hadge Armstrong 41 2nd Chris Stanley 37 3rd Bob Adkins 35 Cat 4 (29+) 1st Lauraine Walker 42 2nd Frances Buckeridge 29 c/b 3rd Sue Pegg 29

Overall Toffs winner Lauraine Walker

Best front 9 Alan Venables 21 Best back 9 Felix Mallon 22 NTPs 5th Ken Enever 11th David Blanchette 12th in 2 David Blanchette 15th Kevin Bonser 17th Bob Adkins Football draw Peter Sanderson Monique Reeve Bev Fairhurst x 2 and Keith Wright.

If you would like to play at La Marquesa Tuesdays and Thursdays with one of the largest societies on the Costa Blanca please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk.