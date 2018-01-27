Autofima Elche launch Hyundai Kona in Spain: A refreshing addition to compact SUV lineup

Autofima Elche have launched the All-New Hyundai Kona Small SUV in Spain. The event took place at the Autofima Elche, Avenida Crevillente, on Friday evening in the presence of over 200 dealers, invited press and members of the public.

Described as “the most attractive SUV on the market today, the Kona is already being well received in Spain. For good reason too – it is clearly one of the most distinctive compact SUVs on the market. It is very attractively designed, it carries an impressive level of specification, and the pricing is very competitive, starting at just €13,990.

The car is also considered to be among safest in the B-SUV segment having achieved the maximum five-star safety rating from the independent vehicle assessment organisation Euro NCAP. This result marks out the new B-SUV as one of the safest vehicles in the segment, convincing in all four categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Pedestrian and Safety Assist.

“The five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP for the All-New KONA proves that the newest SUV fulfils the highest standards for the safety of our customers,” said Thomas A. Schmid, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor Europe. “The top result demonstrates that Hyundai Motor not only offers technology-driven and innovative solutions, but also makes them easily accessible to everyone.”

To comply with the highest European safety standards, the All-New KONA features a long list of the latest active safety and driving assistance features: Hyundai SmartSense™.

The Lane Keep Assist (LKA) contributed to the five-star rating by passing all tests successfully. The system alerts the driver in unsafe movements at over 37mph by sensing the car’s position. It sounds an alarm before the car moves over white lines on the road and warns the driver acoustically and visually before inducing corrective steering to guide the vehicle back to a safe position.

The Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) is an advanced active safety feature available in the All-New KONA that alerts drivers to emergency situations, braking autonomously if required. Using front radar and camera sensors, AEB operates in three stages. Initially warning the driver visually and acoustically, it controls the brake according to the collision danger stage and applies maximum braking force to avoid a collision or minimise damage when a collision is unavoidable. The system is activated when a vehicle or pedestrian is sensed in front of the car, operating at speeds of 5 mph or above.

Besides the technologies tested by Euro NCAP, the All-New KONA offers High-Beam Assist (HBA) with Static Low Beam Assist, Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Blind-Spot Detection (BSD) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCCA).

As well as being equipped with the Hyundai SmartSense™ active safety technologies, the Hyundai KONA also offers true SUV capability, thanks to the option of four-wheel drive. The car’s progressive character is further underlined by its modern connectivity features. It is being launched throughout Europe starting this quarter.

Click to download the All-New Hyundai Kona brochure (in Spanish / en Espanol).

The all-new Hyundai Kona is now available to test drive at Autofima Elche, Avenida Crevillente 57 or in Torrevieja at Avenida Cortes Valencianas 42.

For more details, call the Hyundai dealership on 965 431 601 or by email at gerencia.autofima@redhyundai.com