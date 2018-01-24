Rockets Golf Society January Away Day

Down the AP7 to Roda Golf for our away day. We had a full compliment of players, course in brilliant condition and wall to wall sunshine, what more would you want in January. Scoring pretty good on a tough course, with our Handicap Secretary coming in with 35 points to take first place in the Gold Category. Only two points on the last 2 holes could have been sandbagging.

Gold Category: 1st R Smith 35 pts 2nd A Williams 28 pts on C/b 3rd R O’Sullivan 28 pts

Silver Category: 1ST Rocket Ron Nicholson 30 pts 2nd A Billings 29 pts 3rd K Hopkins 26 pts

Nearest The Pins: Hole 2 Arfer, Hole 7 P Mutter, Hole 11 M Anderson, Hole 13 P Wilkinson

Longest Drive R Smith – Best Guest Ken Ogden

After the game we came back to our original home The St James’s Gate pub for our Presentation and a lovely meal of Chilly Rice and Chips, supplied by our hosts. A big vote of thanks to Hughie and Kevin for making us welcolme.

Our next game is in 3 weeks time when we will be at our home course Vistabella first Tee 09.00am Please be there by 08.15 am That is the 13th February.

Anyone who would like to join our friendly society or just play a game whilst on holiday Give Rocket Ron a ring on 0034 678 849 142 or email sanmigron@gmail.com