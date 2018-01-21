Torry let two-goal lead slip away at Villena

Torry went into this potential play off clash at Villena’s polideportivo stadium, down to 8th place following earlier weekend results.

Devastating news was received midweek from the Valencian FA concerning star striker Marwane. For in their wisdom, they announced that the Algerian hit man (in more ways than one!) had received a massive EIGHT match ban following his sending off at Almoradi last week. He was awarded 5 matches for violent conduct, plus a further 3 for abuse to the referee.

Whether Torry decide to appeal this verdict or not remains to be seen, but this has come as a huge blow to their playoff aspirations.

For this latest Preferente league encounter, manager Pedreño elected to replace Marwane with young Geordie lad Lewis, who was given his club debut. Lewis has come through the ranks, and joined fellow ex-pat Booker in a side hungry to prove a point (and hopefully gain at least one!).

In a half that lacked excitement and skill, Torry took the lead through a well worked goal by Manu Amores on 17 mins, then 10 minutes later Juanpe doubled their advantaged. Despite Villena fighting hard to reduce the arrears, Pedreño’s men held firm until 1st half stoppage time, when a moment of defensive hesitancy allowed the hosts to open their account.

The 2nd half started much as the first half finished, with hosts Villena very much in the ascendancy. Raul had been a menace all match, nearly scoring on at least 3 occasions, but on 62 mins he gave Torry keeper Buyo no chance with a rasping drive that nestled into the back of the net.

Both sides created good openings, but were foiled by 2 competent keepers, therefore a final scoreline of 2 goals apiece was just about a fair result.

Earlier in the day local rivals Thader Rojales beat another Vega Baja side Orihuela 1-0, lifting them above Torry.

This hard earned point leaves Torry in 8th position, amazingly still only 2 points off the last playoff place, but a whopping 9 points away from leaders Hercules ‘B’.

Next weekend sees a 4th away trip in a row for Torry, who visit another side with playoff aspirations, University of Alicante.

Torry line up – Buyo, Vicente, Mario, Borja, Zaragoza, Lewis, Ramiro, Booker, Beltran, Manu Amores, Juanpe.