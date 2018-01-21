Spain Women beat European Champions at Pinatar Arena

Spain 2 – 0 Holland

Spain Women carried on where they left off against Austria in Palma when they achieved a comfortable 2-0 win against the European Champions, Holland, on Saturday evening, in front of 1,500 spectators at the Pinatar Arena.

A rather dour game sprang into life in the 67th minute when a disputed second half header from Barcelona’s Putellas broke the deadlock after it was adjudged to have crossed the line. The ball bounced off of the post and into van Veenendaal’s gloves with the Arsenal keeper adamant that the ball had not crossed the line..

The game opened up after the goal but that crucial touch of finish and polish was lacking with both sides.

La Roja then doubled their advantage with the last kick of the game as Putellas took advantage of a slip by Ajax defender Merel van Dongen. The Barca woman was smart enough to square the ball to the far for Mari Paz to slot home.