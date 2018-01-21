Elche and Orihuela share lowest crime rates

Elche and Orihuela are the towns, of more than 60,000 inhabitants, according to the annual report of the Ministry of the Interior where there was a rate of just 21 crimes per 1,000 inhabitants.

The figure produced in respect of Benidorm is 43.87 infractions per thousand inhabitants and Torrevieja 42.36.

Experts say that the figures are rather surprising in respect of Elche and Orihuela, since both cities have a large population area, with many districts and country areas, where robberies are traditionally more frequent due to the difficulty of the police agencies to “cover” many of the outlying areas.

However, they add that the coordination of Local, National Police, Civil Guard and Autonomous Police has done much to reducing criminal activity.

In Alicante, with a population of almost 330,000 people, the crime rate is 27.25 crimes per 1,000 inhabitants whilst in Villajoyosa the report shows 22.52 crimes per thousand inhabitants

Police sources say that the towns with a higher incidence of crime are usually in coastal areas where many of the properties lie empty for much of the year, thereby proving to be a major attraction to criminals.