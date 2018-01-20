The Quesada branch of Help at Home Costa Blanca has been gifted 170€ thanks to the efforts of retired fire-fighters living in the area.

The donation came from the Distinguished Fire Fighters who meet monthly at the Green Baize Snooker Hall, Quesada.

The Extinguished Firefighters, as they are called, are a group of retired firefighters and fire service personnel who have retired to Spain and boast members from Fire Services all over the United Kingdom.

They meet on the first Thursday of every month at the Green Baize in Ciudad Quesada (next to Quesada Fish and Chips), starting at 3pm. , also having a dining out night, usually in the second week of each month.

Members come from all over Costa Blanca South, with 25 permanent members with some `holiday home´ occasional members.

The hold regular fund raising events, such as darts, pool, snooker and domino tournaments against the retired police group ( ARPO) or quiz nights, bingo, etc. At each monthly meeting members give a one euro donation to the charity fund and their efforts benefit a number of charities.

Any retired fire fighter in the area is free to join the group – just turn up at the next meeting.