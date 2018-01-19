Mojácar  Council’s Tourism Department takes a stand at Fitur Tourism Fair

Mojácar is currently ‘on show’ at the annual FITUR International Tourism Fair in Madrid, where the Tourism Department staff are continuing to promote their “Mojácar, Unforgettable Memories” campaign to some of the most important people within the global sector, as well as the general public.

Exhibiting on the “Costa de Almería” Stand, provided for the whole province by the Diputación de Almería, staff will be publicising the town as well as being involved in meetings with a number of professionals from different sections of the tourism industry with the aim of consolidating national and European markets and strengthening recent strategic projects.

Mojácar, as a destination, obtained the seal of Quality Family Tourism in 2017 and, there will be a special section aimed at families from Madrid and Central Spain. It is true, that on average almost 25% of Mojácar’s Spanish visitors come from the Madrid area. Mojácar’s hotels and leisure options are available throughout the year and are especially attractive in the winter when the province’s temperatures are very warm compared to Central and Northern Spain.

Given the town’s growing importance as an out of season sports tourist destination, Mojácar will be continuing to promote to both the public and professionals their range of walking trails and opportunities for scuba diving, snorkelling, golf, kite surfing, cycling etc. that complement the stunning beaches.

Whilst at FITUR, the Mojácar team will also attend the official presentation ceremony welcoming the new towns joining the Association of the Most Beautiful Towns and Villages in Spain, taking place on the Andalucía Stand on January19th.

Armed with brochures and other promotional materials to hand out, the Mojácar staff will also ensure that everyone is made aware of their own attractive tourist website www.mojacar.es, which was presented at last year’s Fitur and it is continuously improving and updating. It has received a lot of praise since its launch, with its many hits from those searching for hotel deals, local restaurants as well as leisure and sports ideas and information on the places to discover more about the nature and culture of the area.

Many will also want to know well in advance the dates for the events that pull in the crowds, such as Moors and Christians, Candlelit Night and, Most Romantic Night.

With one of the busiest tourist years ever in 2017, Mojácar, along with the town’s hoteliers and all those involved in hospitality are geared up to start another year full of new tourism and cultural projects to keep them busy throughout 2018.

Having arrived at the 25th anniversary of Mojácar’s traditional Indalos de Oro, this year the presentations of these Golden Indalos will take place in the town itself rather than at FITUR. Although the date is yet to be announced, this decision has been taken so that everyone who wishes to can join in with the event, whilst particularly ensuring that the winners’ families and friends find it easier to attend and share their special occasion.