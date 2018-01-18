KODIAQ proves King of the Hill as it claims top category honours in the 4x4 of the Year Awards

Kodiaq named Best Medium SUV in the 2018 4×4 of the Year Awards

Judges praise the Kodiaq’s practicality and smooth driving experience

Latest award adds to the Kodiaq’s remarkable list of industry accolades

The ŠKODA Kodiaq has already won praise for its smooth and secure on-road driving experience, and now its off-road abilities have been recognised by the experts at 4×4 magazine. ŠKODA’s acclaimed seven seater SUV has beaten its class competition to be named Best Medium SUV in the title’s annual 4×4 of the Year awards.

The Kodiaq saw off tough opposition from 24 class competitors – comfortably eclipsing models offered by brands with decades of experience in the all-wheel-drive market. The judging panel were impressed with every aspect of the Kodiaq’s design, engineering and construction and singled out its practicality and intelligent use of space as class leading.

Commenting on the Kodiaq’s winning performance, 4×4 magazine editor Alan Kidd said;

The Kodiaq is a superb all-rounder – competent in every area. It’s pleasingly refined, brisk enough when stirred and docile in just the way a family car should be – as well of course as being able to take on a decent amount of the grotty stuff when the off-road button is selected. A brilliant family wagon and a true winner.”

The 2018 4×4 of the Year award is just the latest in a long line of industry accolades won by the Kodiaq. Although it is yet to celebrate its first anniversary in the UK, it has now collected nine key awards from the likes of What Car?, TopGear magazine, Auto Express and Parkers.

The Kodiaq range – which now includes the recently launched Scout and Sportline models – is priced from £22,625 and available with five engine options. Four of these engines can be specified with 4×4 transmissions, while a rough road package can also be ordered as an option for owners planning to venture off the beaten track.