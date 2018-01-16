Orba Warblers January visit to Bonalba

A cold morning greeted 28 Warblers at Bonalba this week as we started our game. Conditions were not optimal and with the wind swirling, it was a difficult day out on the course.

However in Division 1, despite the wind, Fred Cooley came in 1st. with a great 37pts. In 2nd., on c/b was Allan Wilson with 35pts. with 3rd. place going to Chris Williamson also with 35pts..

For Division 2, Derek Gray demonstrated what is achievable at 80+ coming in 1st. place with 33pts. In 2nd., fresh in from the UK, Margaret Wheatley had 32pts on c/b. And 3rd., went to steady Barbara Pollitt with 32pts..

There were 4 NTP’s : Holes 4 and 11 – Steve Smith, Hole 8 – Derek Gray and Hole 14 – Micchael Taylor. And four 2’s recorded : on Hole 4 – Steve Cliffe, Steve Smith, John Daniels, Hole 8 – Derek Gray. The Football Card went to Malcolm Monti with Leeds.

The final Doubles Knock-Out Match was played and Chris Williamson/ Malcolm Monti beat Steve Smith/ Steve Harrison 5 and 4.

Next week, January 24 we are are at Alenda. First Tee Time 11:00am so please arrive by 10:15am for registration. Guests are welcome subject to space availability and Current Handicap certificate. To book, please contact Michael Taylor on mjt@stylespms.com or phone 639 242 896.