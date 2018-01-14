Oaks felled by Horadada in Winter League

Horadada Bowls Club   by Barry Evans

We have played two matches in the South Alicante league this year. The first was a game rearranged from last year, at home against San Luis Romulans. San Luis played with a rink short and we managed to win on all other rinks giving us 14 points and a shot difference of 138 to 53. Our winning rinks were,

Jenny Davis, John Bailey and Wayne Jackson 29 – 7, Yvonne Hurlock, Les Davis and John Hurlock  22 – 12, Irene Graham, Bryan Eatough and Roy Thompson  25 – 12, Peter Davis, Linda Hier and Jeff Hier  26 – 11, Judith Simpson, Fred Trigwell and Barry Evans  26 – 11

On Monday we were back to the scheduled fixtures with a home game against La Siesta Pioneers. Things did not go as well and we picked up 6 points in a 99 to 117 defeat. Our winning rinks were, Yvonne Hurlock, Les Davis and john Hurlock  23 – 9, Jenny Davis, Roy Collins and Terry Huchnall  19 – 18, John Goddard, Bryan Eatough and Roy Thompson  19 – 18

On Thursday we played our first Federated 4’s match away ay Country bowls.  The points finished even on 4 apiece with us winning on one rink by a big enough score to win overall by 60 shots to 49.Well done to our rink of, Linda Hier, Les Davis, Wayne Osguthorpe and Jeff Hier  31 – 11.

Friday saw us restart the Southern league with a home game against Greenland Oaks. We managed to chop them down to size with a 113 shots to 89 win, winning 10 points.

Our winning rinks were, Jack linehan, Jeff Hier and Barry Evans  25 – 8, Carol Linehan, Terry Hucknall and Wayne Osguthorpe  20 – 14, Pat Patton, Alan Miller and Brian Patton  22 – 10, Yvonne Hurlock, Mick Kirby and John Hurlock  22 – 13

Special mention must be made of Wayne Osguthorpe as this was his first skipping role.

All in all not a bad week so keep it up Horadada.

 

