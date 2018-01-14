Maples too much for Sycamores in Greenland’s opener

Our first game of the season was an all Greenlands affair, The Maples were at home to our other team, The Sycamores. Final scores were – Total shots for – 110.  Against – 83.  Points for – 9. Against – 5.

winning rinks in The Maples were – Sheila Stead, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. – 27 shots to 13.  Janet Webb, Zoe Wilcock, Mel Brown. – 22 shots to 11.  Rudy Wattley, Jean Thompson, Dave Thompson. – 16 shots to 8.

winning rinks in the Sycamores were – Margaret Hirst, Norman Stephens, Tony Hodges. – 17 shots to 12.  Janet Bliss, Doreen Watt, Graham Watt. – 18 shots to 17.

In the Winter League we were away to Quesada, final score was – Total shots for – 65.  Against – 116.  Points for – 4.  Against – 8. Winning rinks were – Brian Tomlin, Zoe Wilcock, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. – 21 shots to 14.  Margaret Stephens, Janet Webb, Graham Watt, Jim Oliver. – 14 shots to 13.In the Fed Fours we were at home to San Luis, final score was – total shots for – 53.  Against – 44.  Points for – 6.  Against – 2.  Winning rinks were – Margaret Stephens, Doreen Watt, Sandra Jones, Dave Thompson. – 16 shots to 11.  Zoe Wilcock, Marilyn Fryatt, Neville Pulfer, Jim Wilcock. – 24 shots to 17.

The Cedars entertained El Rancho Broncos at home and were rewarded for their efforts with a comfortable win. Final score was – total shots for – 96. Against – 74.  Points for – 10.  against – 4.  Winning rinks  – Vic Young, Ron Stansfield, Tony Hodges. – 23 shots to 9.  Win Kirton, John Newell, Graham Watt. – 16 shots to 9.  Janet Bliss, John Dowell, Neville Pulfer. – 18 shots to 13.  Jean Giddings, Margaret Hirst, David Giddings. – 23 shots to 14.

The Oaks were away to Horadada Royals where a cold blustery wind made bowling at times somewhat difficult. final score  – total shots for – 89.  Against – 113.  Points for – 4.  Against 10. Winning rinks were – Sheila Stead, Margaret Stephens, Dave Thompson, – 20 shots to 11.  Brian Tomlin, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. – 24 shots to 13. For all inquires please contact Haley on 966 844 399.

 

