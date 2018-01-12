Rockets Golf Society Home Game Vistabella

A short journey for our first home game of the year on a full 18 hole course , with the new 7 holes now coming into play. The course was in very good condition but very dry due to lack of rain, in fact when the first players teed off, the fairway was covered in frost. We had a very good turn out with it being our first game of the year, and some decent scoring considering the course has not been measured for the slope.

Our next away game is at Roda Golf with a 10.00am tee off on Tuesday 23rd January. Please be at the course by 09.15am.

GOLD CATEGORY

1st Liam Foley 34 pt 2nd Ron Swift on C/b 32 pts 3rd Mic Hithersay 32 pts c/b

SILVER CATEGORY

1ST Geoff Wild 28 pts 2nd Paul Mutter 27 pts 3rd Malcolm Woods 27 pts c/b

NEAREST PINS

Hole 2 Mack, Hole 7 M Matthews, Hole 11 A Billings, Hole 15 P Mutter

Longest Drive Rod Smith, Best Guest M Matthews

After the game we returned to our base Bar Patricia in Torreta 3 for the Presentation and Munchies provided by Chris which we thank him for.

If anyone would like to join our friendly society or just play a game whilst on holiday contact Ron on sanmigron@gmail.com or give him a ring on 678 849 142