4 Reasons Why You Should Move To Spain

Spain, as we all know, is a stunning, beautiful country, and anyone thinking about moving there is already thinking along the right lines. What is it, though, that makes Spain the perfect place to come to if you weren’t born here and wanted a change of scenery? Why buy a property in Spain?

Cost Of Living

In general, the cost of living in Spain is much lower than in many other countries. This does depend, of course, on where you are coming from, and where in Spain you choose to live, but as a general rule, it’s useful to consider. Even on a small salary, you could find a great place to live and enjoy life without having to miss out on fun things like you would in more expensive countries. It’s important to do your sums before you make a move, though, to make sure that you can afford it. Look at utilities, transport, and mortgage rates, which you can find at https://www.spencersavings.com/loans/mortgages/todays-mortgage-rates/.

The Language

Spanish is a beautiful language, and it’s likely that you already have a grasp of some of it just from movies, TV, or other popular culture. What’s truly wonderful about the Spanish language is that many people find it relatively easy to learn. You’ll find you can easily pick up the language talking to your Spanish neighbors, or by using popular language-teaching apps and software. The key is to plunge right in and not to be embarrassed. You’ll be forgiven for a mistake here and there as long as you’re trying!

Health Care

The Spanish health care system is one of the best in Europe; on top of that, Spain itself has one of the highest organ donation rates in the world. Although there have been serious cuts made to health care over the past few years, Spain has managed to keep up with the demand and provides an excellent service to those who need it. Most towns in Spain have a modern hospital with all the equipment and staff that is required. Even students and the unemployed can be part of the Spanish health care system if they sign up to the Sistema Nacional de Salud. If you have a job, you are automatically enrolled.

The Culture

Spain is famous for its ‘fiesta culture’, and when you begin to see just how much fun can be had here, it’s not hard to see why. There is a huge amount of local nightlife, from quiet bars and highly renowned restaurants to nightclubs that are open until the early hours of the morning. However, it’s the many fiestas that really give you an idea of what Spain is all about, offering tourists and newcomers an insight into the culture and history of this most special of countries. Since Spaniards work, on average, a 35-hour week, and have about four weeks of paid vacation, when fiesta time comes around, you’ll see huge crowds of people out enjoying themselves. Would you like to be one of them?