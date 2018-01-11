Man detained for setting fire to waste containers

Local Police from San Pedro del Pinatar arrested on Wednesday the alleged perpetrator of two acts of arson in Calle Campoamor de Lo Pagán which resulted in the destruction of a waste container.

Security councillor, Angela Gaona, said that the police and the fire service responded at 05.30 in the morning, after receiving a call via the emergency services.

At around 06.15 a second alert occurred, notifying the authorities of another container fire in the same street.

Unmarked police vehicles were then despatched in an effort to find the perpetrator which they eventually did at 6.40 am, in the act of setting another fire in Calle San Lorenzo, 400 meters from the previous incident.

The suspect is a 32 year old Colombian who was arrested after a chase on foot. Among his belongings the police found several lighters and flammable materials which he is thought to have used to commit the earlier crimes.

He is now facing charges of arson, resulting in the destruction of 11 waste containers as well as a number of adjacent palm trees.

The councillor emphasised the enormous damage that this type of vandalism costs for the municipality as well as the risk that it has for citizens.