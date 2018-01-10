Into 2018 with Pego Golf Society

For the first game of 2018 we were welcomed at Oliva Nova Golf Club by thick frost and a wait of an hour before we could start.

Once we could play our new Captain for 2018, Dave Phillips, made a very creditable shot down the fairway to his and everyone else’s great relief. Normally there is a prize for guessing correctly the length of the Captain’s New Year Drive but as Roger Brown had forgotten to bring the markers and paperwork, no winning prize today!

The format today was a team accumulator and the results were as follows:

First team with 110 points was Simon Fox, Keith Price, Elizabeth Grin and a mysterious Ghost.

Second team with 109 points was Colin Foster, Graham Borley, Ken Millar and Celia Cronin.

Third team with 103 points was Andrew Harrison, our new Captain Dave Phillips, Martin Gates and John Nicol.

Nearest the pin on hole 3 was Simon Fox, 1m20cm and on hole 16 was Andrew Harrison with 1m.32cm, both unfortunately missing their 2”s.

There were two 2’s today, Stella Fox who is on a roll at the moment and Graham Haslam. As Graham did not enter the 2’s competition all the prize money went to Stella.

There were 105 balls in the water and Mick Connolly correct guessed the number and walked off with the money.

Peter and Tricia Chapman were celebrating their 52nd Wedding Anniversary and generously put up a bottle of Champagne for a prize draw, the winner being Malcolm Wise, lucky man.

Our next game, a Texas Scramble is on Tuesday January 16th and guests are welcome subject to proof of handicap. Contact pegohandicapsec@gmail.com