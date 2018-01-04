Renault Crossover Range even more appealing in 2018

Customers receive up to £2,000 off when they part exchange their old vehicle for one of Renault’s stylish crossovers as part of the Renault Upgrade 2018 event

Customers can choose from the refreshed small New Captur, the stylish mid-size Kadjar and the luxurious large All-New Koleos

Renault Upgrade event offer can be used in conjunction with any other Renault retail offer

Three-year 0% APR Selections PCP finance packages available across the Renault crossover range

New Captur available from £15,615 on-the-road

Kadjar available from £19,785 on-the-road

All-New Koleos available from £27,500 on-the-road

Renault has announced a new tempting offer to beat the January Blues with up to £2,000 off a new crossover when customers part exchange their old car. Customers will have to be quick, though, as the offer will end 31st March 2018.

As part of the offer, customers can part exchange any old car and receive up to £500 off the rugged New Captur small-crossover, up to £1,500 on the muscular family-size Kadjar or £2,000 off the sophisticated All-New Koleos large SUV. What’s more, this offer can be used in conjunction with all other Renault retail offers currently available.

For those looking for a smaller car, but still with versatility and personalisation options, the newly refreshed New Captur is available from £15,115 on-the-road when used in the part exchange offer. The New Captur provides a high level of specification across the range such as automatic climate control, MediaNav infotainment and navigation system with seven-inch touchscreen and removable, washable upholstery. This rises to the truly luxurious at the top-of-the-range to include a panoramic glass sunroof, Hands Free Parking, leather upholstery and blind spot warning.

Buyers in the market for a larger, family-sized vehicle need look no further than the Kadjar crossover with its seductive, muscular styling, priced from £18,285 on-the-road when used in the part exchange offer. With a high level of specification on every trim, such as climate control, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, R-Link 2 multimedia navigation system, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors and BOSE sound system, the Kadjar is perfect for family journeys both long and short.

The newest vehicle in the Renault range – the All-New Koleos, priced from £25,500 on-the-road when used in the part exchange offer – has an array of refined features making any trip more comfortable for both driver and passengers. The All-New Koleos provides an opening panoramic glass sunroof, automatic dual-zone climate control and heated and cooled cup holders, rising to Hands Free Parking, heated and ventilated two-tone Nappa leather seats and 13-speaker BOSE sound system at the top of the range.

For further details on the offers, including full terms and conditions, and Renault’s extensive model range, please visit www.renault.co.uk/offers.