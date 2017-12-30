Two touch screens launched to expand Tourism services in Orihuela Costa

The Department of Tourism has introduced two touch screens on the Orihuela Costa which both provide tourist information.

The first screen is located in the tourist office in the Playa Flamenca town hall while the second unit is housed at the information point in Zenia Boulevard shopping centre.

Councillor Sofía Álvarez said that the two units are “interactive showcases that will offer tourist information services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and are absolutely necessary for visitors to the area, especially at the Zenia Boulevard which receives an average of 14 million annual visitors, and where tourist information must be available at all times “.

In addition, these screens contribute to the environmental sustainability since they will minimise the printing of paper brochures.

The functions available on both screens include a variety of languages, all connected to the Orihuela Turística website, the sending of tourism resources with geo-positioning, as well as the completion of user satisfaction surveys in order to improve the quality standards of the services provided.

Both information points have the distinctive Tourist Quality, Sicted and the implementation of these screens are included in their annual improvement plans.

The acquisition of the screens has been made thanks to a 50% of cost grant from the Valencian Tourism Agency, aimed at providing improvements and competitiveness of resources at tourist destinations.