Christmas Cheer for Costa’s ‘rough sleepers’.

Rough sleepers in Orihuela Costa have been helped over Christmas and New Year thanks to the efforts of the charity ‘Help at Home Costa Blanca’ and the church family of the ‘International Christian Assembly in Torrevieja.’

The charity used its funds to buy many bags of food essentials, toiletries, etc. and from its stores of donated items provided blankets, clothing and etc for those living in makeshift shelters on waste ground. The church congregation also brought in tinned and bottled foods and all of this was distributed over the festive period.

The idea for the food and clothing distribution came from Eileen Mayes, a past president of the charity and member of the church, and who is also a member of the Salvation Army. She said: “Back in England the Army do a huge amount of work at this time of the year looking after the homeless and rough sleepers and I thought it appropriate to try to help such people living in this part of Spain too.

“I am extremely grateful that the charity and church responded so generously to help people who have hit bad times, often through no fault of their own.”

Hopefully we can continue this work through the coming months and extend it for Christmastime next year.”

In addition, the charity sent food and Xmas items to five families it has been caring for. Panache Restaurant, Cabo Roig, also donated turkeys and other Xmas fare to the charity for onward distribution to the homeless. Their thanks go to proprietors Fiona and Guy Auguy.

Pictured are just two of the rough sleepers receiving gifts from church members outside one of their shacks.