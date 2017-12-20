WELCOME TO THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION IN SPAIN DISTRICT NORTH

We are here to administer and deliver community support within the District. We also cover membership and fundraising activities of the Legion’s branches throughout District North of Spain.

Membership of The Royal British Legion is available to all adults and nationality, not just members or ex-members of the British Armed Forces and we always welcome new members. Drop into your local branch or click here to find out how you can join.

You can join on-line and the following link will take you direct to the on-line application form click here

INFORMATION AND SUPPORT ENQUIRIES

The Royal British Legion provides lifelong support for the Armed Forces community – serving men and women, veterans and their familes. District North Spain covers an area from the French Border to Roquetas de Mar in Almeria, both the coastal regions and inland.

If you feel our District Community Support Team may be able to help you or someone close to you, please contact them for a confidential chat as follows:

Ring 676 451 780 or email: assistance.rbl.dns@gmail.com, Monday to Friday 9.00am to 5.00pm, or

Contact the UK helpline on 0044 2033 768080. open 7 days a week between 8.00am and 8.00pm

For more information, you can also visit their page How Can We Help?