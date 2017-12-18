Marabu Golf Society  at Las Colinas on 14th December 2017.

In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this month’s meeting a group of 24 players visited the established course at Las Colinas taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was beautiful and as usual the course was in good condition with very fast greens.

Today was our Christmas Competition which took the format of a best 2 from 4 stableford

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

1st – Fantom,MacDonald,Wright,Laidler – 84 points, 2nd – Probert,Jones,Hanaway,Bartlam – 80 points, 3rd – Smith,Fanning,Speakman,Belson – 78 points, 4th – Ollier, Dexter, Kelly, Greenwood – 77 points

Nearest Pins – Martin,Kristensen,Wright,Laidler and Dexter

Football Card – Mike Probert and Paul Greenwood

After the game we returned to LEAF’s Restaurante, which is located at Pueblo Brava, Quesada for our Annual Christmas Dinner and Annual Awards Presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.

Our next fixture is the Interim Day at La Torre on 28th December 2017.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.