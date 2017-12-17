All-New Hyundai Kona Achieves Maximum Five-Star Euro Ncap Rating

All-New KONA among safest in the B-SUV segment with top Euro NCAP rating

Hyundai SmartSense™ active safety and driving assistance technologies meet highest European safety standards

The KONA convinced in four categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Pedestrian and Safety Assist

Hyundai Motor’s All-New KONA has received the maximum five-star safety rating from the independent vehicle assessment organisation Euro NCAP. This result marks out the new B-SUV as one of the safest vehicles in the segment, convincing in all four categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Pedestrian and Safety Assist.

“The five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP for the All-New KONA proves that our newest SUV fulfils the highest standards for the safety of our customers,” says Thomas A. Schmid, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor Europe. “The top result demonstrates that Hyundai Motor not only offers technology-driven and innovative solutions, but also makes them easily accessible to everyone.”

Hyundai SmartSense™ with latest active safety technologies

To comply with the highest European safety standards, the All-New KONA features a long list of the latest active safety and driving assistance features: Hyundai SmartSense™.

The Lane Keep Assist (LKA) contributed to the five-star rating by passing all tests successfully. The system alerts the driver in unsafe movements at over 37mph by sensing the car’s position. It sounds an alarm before the car moves over white lines on the road and warns the driver acoustically and visually before inducing corrective steering to guide the vehicle back to a safe position.

The Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) is an advanced active safety feature available in the All-New KONA that alerts drivers to emergency situations, braking autonomously if required. Using front radar and camera sensors, AEB operates in three stages. Initially warning the driver visually and acoustically, it controls the brake according to the collision danger stage and applies maximum braking force to avoid a collision or minimise damage when a collision is unavoidable. The system is activated when a vehicle or pedestrian is sensed in front of the car, operating at speeds of 5 mph or above.

Besides the technologies tested by Euro NCAP, the All-New KONA offers High-Beam Assist (HBA) with Static Low Beam Assist, Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Blind-Spot Detection (BSD) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCCA).

As well as being equipped with the Hyundai SmartSense™ active safety technologies, the Hyundai KONA also offers true SUV capability, thanks to the option of four-wheel drive. The car’s progressive character is further underlined by its modern connectivity features. It is being launched throughout Europe starting this quarter.