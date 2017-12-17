Local Police intensifies patrols

The mayor of Torrevieja, José Manuel Dolón, told a press conference on Friday that the campaign has been increased to identify those people who are discarding their garden waste illegally and in contravention of the Municipal Ordinance for the Promotion of the Environment.

The mayor said that a penalty of 100 euros that has been imposed by the Local Police on a gardening company that has disposed of pruning in a skip that is only authorised for the disposal of building materials.

A few months ago the mayor publicly announced his intention of putting an end to practices that spoil the cleanliness, mainly of urbanisations and residential areas in the municipality and announced that the regulations would be strictly applied.

He said that such practices are currently widespread among companies and gardening professionals that prefer to dispose of their waste illegally containers instead of taking it to authorised disposal points.