Encouraging year end for Greenlands

Greenlands Bowls Club By Dave Webb

Some good results to end 2017 on, In the Discovery League the Sycamores were at home to San Miguel Comets. Final score was – Total shots for – 107, Against – 99. Points for – 12. Against – 2.

Winning rinks were – John OLeary, Ronnie Stansfield, Tony Hodges, 22 shots to 21. David Field, John Newell, Mike Cassidy. 20 shots to 14. Jean Giddings, John Dowell, Dave Giddings. 16 shots to 15. Janet Bliss, Margaret Hirst, Graham Watt. 24 shots to 10. Pat Wray, Doreen Watt, John Wray. 19 shots to 10.

The Maples were Away to Emerald Isle Moonrakers and in a very evenly matched game came away with half the spoils, just missing out on the overall. final score was – total shots for – 98. against -101. Points for – 6. Against – 8.

Winning rinks were – Brian Tomlin, Chris Dewar, Dave Dudding. 19 shots to 15. Margaret Stephens, Ann Butterworth, John Obrien. 23 shots to 14. Janet Webb, Zoe Wilcock, Mel Brown. 18 shots to 17.

In the Winter league, our opponents were San Luis. Final score – Total shots for 62. Against 101. Points for 2. Against – 10. Our winning rink was – Brian Tomlin, Zoe Wilcock, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. – 21 shots to 13. as this was our final league match for this year we look forward to our xmas and new year break.

After which we come back refreshed and ready for more competitive bowling. Greenlands would like to wish Kevin and the leader a Merry Xmas and a happy new year and to thank them for their generosity and goodwill in promoting the game of Bowls in Spain for which we are very grateful.