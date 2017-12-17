Difficult conditions for El Rancho

El Rancho Bowls Club.

What difficult conditions to start the bowling week, very strong winds bringing cold air from the north. The Pintos were at home playing host to Quesada Diamonds, it proved to be a tough match, but in the end both teams took 3 rinks each and the Pintos won the overall shots by a reasonable margin.

Diane Yates, Irene Thomson and Eddie Thomson 28-17. Geoff Jones, John Skipper and Jim Gracie 17-18. Val Ryder, Henry Ryder and Richard Lee 23-14. Graham Day, Pam Harris and Brian Harris 13-20. June Whitworth, Sheila Cooper and Carolyn Harris 35-13. Emma Walsh, Ann Taylor and Jim Taylor 12-17.

In the afternoon the Raiders were at San Luis to play the Vulcans and did very well on a mat that can prove quite tricky, to take 2 rinks and draw a third, losing the overall shots by a small margin. Tricia Elsam, John Richards and Mick Ager 16-16. Dolly Ford, David Baker and Tony Robinson 12-24. Marion Haynes, Gary Dunstone and Malc Elmore 15-23. Edward Elsam, Denise Morgan and Bob Morgan 20-14. Peter Bagwell, Jean Bagwell and Dave Haynes 25-11. Gillian Bartlett, Bob Easthope and Rob Clark 17-23.

Though there were only the two league matches this week, we did have some continuation to our fun and great camaraderie within the club. On Wednesday evening we had our Christmas Dinner and had a splendid time, it was enjoyed by all with dancing being attacked with zeal, many had the same approach to the bar.

I have to confess to feeling a little smug on thursday morning, being of crystal clear head and eyes.

Friday found us on a fun bowl, with the emphasis on fun and great company, accompanied by a mass of confectionary, including fine mince pies and cakes, a little mulled wine too. A lovely way to bring in the festive season. For membership details contact Brian Taylor on 965077093 or at briantaylor_es@yahoo.co.uk or Carolyn Harris on 966774316 or at elranchobowls.secretary@gmail.com.