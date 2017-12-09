Good turnout for TPGS at Villamartin

Today the Plaza Golf Society played at our favourite course, Villamartin, we had 44 playing with 4 reserves! A great turnout again.

The greens where fast and tricky, and the tee boxes well back. This resulted in some fairly average scoring, a big shout-out to Brian Fenty who secured the last place and a bottle of wine with an astounding 15 pts!.

As usual we had a 2’s pot which was shared by Deb and Darrell Rose, Bob Price and Ray Waite all receiving €22. The nearest the pins were sponsored by the TPGS and the winners were, Phil Sully, Ray Waite, Callum Hitcham, Craig Hamilton and big Phil de Lacy! In the silver division Bill Gillies came 3rd with 29 pts. Bob Price 2nd with 32 and Lee Holtham winning with a whopping 35.

In the gold division Ron Temple came 3rd with 32 pts great score off his 7 handicap. Andy McDonald came 2nd on countback also with 32 but the leader on the day was big Phil de Laceup with 34 pts. Well done all!

Next week we return to Villamartin, there are only a couple of spaces left so get your name down quick! Book online at www.theplazagolfsociety.com or slip into our clubhouse The Alehouse at Villamartin Plaza.

A warm and friendly pub with hot sausage rolls to die for!